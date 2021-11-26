Vicky Kaushal jamming to Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Champagne’ in the car is setting the weekend mood, watch video

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is setting standards when it comes to jamming and grooving to a Punjabi song. We have seen Kaushal sharing reel videos where he is seen jamming on Punjabi songs before.

Similarly, this time, Mr. Kaushal exhibited his high spirits as he shared a video where he is jamming on Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Champagne’. Dressed in a white shirt and an ochre-colored cap, the star is enjoying his ride in a car. He starts recording a selfie video of himself vibing and lip-syncing the lyrics of the song 'Champagne' by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. As the song goes on to play in the backdrop, Vicky looks into the camera and slides down his sunshades. While sharing his cool jamming clip on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Mood” followed by “DD,” initials of Diljit.

Before this, Vicky got viral on social media for lip-syncing on an English song – Purple Hat. Vicky captioned the video as, "Felt cute, will 100% delete it later. Bahut zor se acting aa rhi thi." He also wrote that he was jamming in the vanity van looking all dope in white-pink hoodie.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal’s recent release Sardar Uddham received positive response from fans and critics. Up next, he will play the titular role in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The film marks Vicky’s second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar after Raazi.

Also Read: IFFI 2021: Amazon Prime Video curates an informative masterclass on Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham

