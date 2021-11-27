Farah Khan pokes fun at Karan Johar for ‘objectifying’ her in a new toodles video

Bollywood best friends Karan Johar and Farah Khan are working together on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and it’s implied that there is never a dull moment with the two of them around.

Every time that Karan Johar works with his pals, he makes sure to keep his Instagram followers charmed by sharing fun BTS videos. His now-popular ‘toodles’ series has seen the likes of several Bollywood celebrities such as Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora and even Alia Bhatt. And now, the filmmaker has featured choreographer-director Farah Khan, and her ‘pants’, in his latest video. Recently, Karan shared a video from the sets of his upcoming movie where he is caught in banter with Farah Khan. He passed a comment on her clothes, he said, “Oh my God, Farah Khan, what are you wearing?” Karan focused the camera on her printed black pants, and Farah responded saying, “It’s the house of Zara meets south of Farah.”

Karan continued, “Oh, I love it. You’re so DTE,” before explaining that the abbreviation stands for ‘down to Earth’. In response, Farah said, “Everybody can’t be top-to-bottom Gucci.”

Karan then moved on to Farah Khan‘s sunglasses, and said that she is ‘so brave to wear them’. Laughing at him, Farah pulled the glasses down, revealing her no-makeup look, and said, “You’ll be brave, I’ll remove them and show you.” As the two laughed, Karan said that he loves Farah and her ‘brilliant sense of humour’. He once again pointed the camera at her pants, and said, “I love the way you can be so self-deprecating to yourself.” And when the choreographer asked why he was pointing the camera at her feet, he said, “Because I can’t get over these pants.” Farah replied, “Stop objectifying me,” and Karan ended the video by saying, “I would never even if my life depended on it. Toodles.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is currently shooting in New Delhi. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. It set for next year release.

Also Read: Manish Malhotra posts a selfie with his ‘favourites’ Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Farah Khan, and Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results