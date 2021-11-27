Govinda Naam Mera: “I have got convinced that sarees on me are loved by audiences and my fans” – Bhumi Pednekar on her look being appreciated

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar’s look from Govinda Naam Mera, in which she has been described as ‘the hottie wife’ who looks stunning in a saree, has been unanimously appreciated. The young actress takes this moment to talk about her love for wearing sarees in films!

Bhumi says, “I find it a big compliment if people find me pretty in a saree! I love wearing one whenever I get a chance and thankfully I have been able to wear quite a few of them in my movies! I’m glad people are loving another saree avatar of mine. My look in Pati Patni Aur Woh (PPAW) got a lot of love, am sure this one will too. Both the characters are extremely different and that’s exciting!”

She adds, “My love for sarees started with my journey in cinema and more because my audience loves me in them. In PPAW, the response was overwhelming and after they have loved my look in Govinda Naam Mera, I have got convinced that sarees on me are loved by audiences and my fans.”

In Govinda Naam Mera, Bhumi has been paired opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film that releases on June 10, 2022, also stars Kiara Advani as the ‘naughty girlfriend’ of Vicky.

