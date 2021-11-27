Anushka Sharma and R Madhavan strike a pose of The Wheel of Time novel

Prime Video has left no stone unturned for The Wheel Of Time. One of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all-time, fans of the novel series have been treated with sprawling cinematic visuals, epic world fantasy, and a whole lot of magic with the release of the Amazon Original series. The latest to join the fandom are the beloved and multi-talented actors Anushka Sharma and R. Madhavan, who can’t seem to wait to unveil their upcoming collaboration for the series. What’s in store for their fans and for the fans of the series?

The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

