Salman Khan on working with Aditya Narayan in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai – “I used to wipe his nose when he was a kid”

Last month, Zee TV returned with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has stayed relevant to music lovers across the country – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021. With a rich legacy of over 25 years, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been successful in discovering some truly invaluable gems of the music fraternity. The show started off with a bang and the talented contestants of this season have already managed to impress the audience. However, viewers are in for a special treat this weekend. The upcoming episode of the popular show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will have our very own Salman Khan as the special guest to promote his film Antim – The Final Truth.

During the shoot, he will not only be seen sharing some beautiful memories from his career, but also have a gala time with the three judges, host and contestants from the show. In fact, during the shoot, Salman Khan shared a never heard before anecdote about Sa Re Ga Ma Pa host Aditya Narayan. Salman revealed, “I had worked with Aditya when he was just three or four years old. We shot for Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. I used to wipe his nose when he was a kid.”

Aditya Narayan also added, “I always had a runny nose, and he was there for my rescue. But look how I’ve grown up, but Salman Bhai is still the same young, dashing man.”

While Salman Khan’s revelations will leave you surprised, wait till you hear the mesmerizing performances by the talented contestants. In fact, Sanjana and Neelanjana's soulful rendition of songs like 'Kahe Toh Se Sajna' and 'Tere Naam Humne Kiya Hai' cannot be missed!

