10 Interesting Facts About Antim: The Final Truth one might not know!

Antim: The Final Truth got a worldwide theatrical release yesterday. The film stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makhwana in the lead roles. The film has been doing quite well at the box office and among the critics as well. The film has been one of the much-anticipated for Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma fans. But, many don't know about these interesting facts that happened during the making of the film.

1. Before the final title, the title was changed twice. The film which is the official remake of the 2018 Marathi film was initially titled Dhak. Post that the film was titled Guns of North. Since it is now called Antim, it signifies the end of evil.

2. Salman rejected producer Siddharth Roy Kapur's film Saare Jahaan Se Achcha to opt for Antim: The Final Truth.

3. Salman Khan earlier had an extended cameo of 20 minutes in the film. The script was reworked and the extended cameo became a full-fledged role. According to the reports, the script was rewritten to focus on the confrontation between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma.

4. Salman Khan once stepped down from the film after the makers decided to stick to the original script of the film. The makers felt that the essence was taken away from the original film after the new changes were made.

5. After multiple changes, the script was locked in and Salman Khan's character became very important to the narrative.

6. Earlier director Abhiraj Minawala. helmed the film. However, he was replaced by Mulshi Pattern actor Mahesh Manjrekar.

7. Aayush Sharma got injured and fractured his palm during action training of various sequences. Post that, he shot many scenes including the song 'Vighnaharta' with the fractured palm.

8. The film was earlier scheduled for an OTT release on Zee5 and ZeePlex. After the government allowed the cinema halls to be operational in full-fledged capacity, it got scheduled for a theatrical release.

9. Sajid revealed that he composed for the music of Antim: The Final Truth just 10 days after the death of his brother and music composer Wajid Khan.

10. Salman Khan shot some additional scenes after watching the film in post-production.

