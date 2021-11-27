Nora Fatehi sets the stage on fire with Terence Lewis on Sridevi’s song ‘Kaate Nahi Kat Te’, watch video

Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show India's Best Dancer 2 has redefined the weekend experience for the audience as it brings forth the finest talent from all over the country to the fore. On forthcoming Saturday, India’s dance diva Nora Fatehi will be the guest judge on the show and will take the hotness quotient of the show a little higher.

Terence Lewis along with special guest Nora Fatehi will be seen doing a sizzling romantic number on the classic song ‘Kaate Nahi Kat Te’ from the movie Mr. India which starred Sridevi and Anil Kapoor.

Later in the episode, Nora Fatehi will take the stage to dance with her super fans aka Desi boys of the show Akash Tamedkar and Tushar Shetty on the song ‘Kamariya’. While host Maniesh Paul will test the contestant Akash on his knowledge of Nora where he will be seen answering all the questions accurately, surprising them all.

Needless to say, their stunning performance will leave everyone spellbound, especially Nora. Divya Khosla Kumar, will also appear as guest to promote her movie Satyameva Jayate 2.

