Heropanti 2 star Tiger Shroff aces ice skating on his day off in London; Disha Patani comments

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is shooting for his upcoming action thriller Ganapath in UK, recently took to his social media platforms to show how he's spending his days off in the city while shooting for a heavy schedule of Ganapath.
On the work front, Tiger Shroff is coming up with Heropanti 2, which stars Tara Sutaria next to him.
