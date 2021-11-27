Sidharth Malhotra starts shooting for Yodha ‘with a bang’, Karan Johar shares glimpse

Student of the Year star Sidharth Malhotra begins the shooting for his upcoming film Yodha which is being helmed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The director-actor duo has once again joined hands after the successful collaboration in Shershaah.

The actor began shooting for the production’s first action film franchise, today, November 27. Both the actor and the filmmaker took to their social media handles to share the muhurat shot of the film.

Karan Johar shared a photo of Sidharth facing his back to the camera wearing a green jacket and black pants. With the clapboard and a camera in the frame, Karan captioned the picture as “and this one starts with a bang!"

Sidharth also shared a photo with idols of Gods surrounded by flowers.

The movie will be helmed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre and produced by Karan Johar for Dharma and Shashank Khaitan under his newly-minted banner Mentor Disciple Films.

Karan Johar unveiled the first look of Yodha, featuring Sidharth in an intense avatar. “After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions – #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo – Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November 2022," Karan wrote.

In the past, Sidharth and Karan have collaborated on numerous films, including his debut Student of the Year, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Kapoor and Sons. Yodha will reportedly also star Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Yodha will hit the theaters on November 11, 2022.

