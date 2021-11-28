Jacqueline Fernandez’ mirror selfie with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar goes viral

The photos of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez with Sukesh Chandrasekhar has surfaced weeks after the actor denied dating the conman, who is the prime accused in a Rs. 200 crore extortion case.

According to India Today, the pictures were taken in April-June of this year, when the millionaire conman was out on interim bail. Sukesh Chandrasekhar had met Jacqueline Fernandez about four times in Chennai and even arranged a private jet for her for these meetings, ED sources said.

The most recent photo shows Sukesh Chandrasekhar kissing the actor on her cheek while he takes a selfie facing a mirror. According to India Today, the iPhone 12 Pro that is being seen in the conman’s hands is the same with which Sukesh Chandrasekhar carried out the scam using an Israeli SIM card.

Sukesh was reportedly using the same mobile phone while he was inside the jail too. Last month, Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned for seven hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife, actor Leena Maria Paul.

In its chargesheet, the Delhi Police has accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar and 13 others of duping the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy to the tune of Rs 200 crore. Officials believe Chandrashekhar extorted Rs 200 crore from the complainant by claiming that he would facilitate her husband's release from prison. Anant Malik, the lawyer representing Sukesh Chandrashekhar, had told the media, "Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions, this is straight from the horse's mouth."

Responding to the claims, a spokesperson for actor Jacqueline Fernandez had issued a statement saying, "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co-operating with the agency in the investigations."

"Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about her relationship with the involved couple," the statement added.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen playing the titular role of the film Mrs. Serial Killer which was released on Netflix on 1 May, coinciding with May Day. She is set to feature with Akshay Kumar for the fourth time in a gangster drama Bachchan Pandey. The film will theatrically release on 4 March 2022.

