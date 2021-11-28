Salman Khan urges fans to not burst crackers inside theatres after seeing viral videos during Antim – The Final Truth screenings 

Salman Khan fans are rejoicing and flocking the cinema halls as his film Antim – The Final Truth has finally been released on the big screen. While fans were excited, a video from the screening has gone viral as fans reportedly burst crackers inside a theatre. The actor took to his social media account to share the video and urged his fans to not endanger anyone with this behaviour.
Antim was released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26. Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.
