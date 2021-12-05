Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents and Adivi Sesh visit the NSG camp named after the martyr on his death anniversary

On 27th November, remembering Sandeep Unnikrishnan on his death anniversary, his parents along with actor Adivi Sesh, who reprises his role in the upcoming film 'Major' based on the late Major's life, visited the NSG camp in Powai, named after Sandeep Unnikrishnan.
Sandeep's parents received an invitation from the NSG camp in Powai for a visit to honour the national hero's memories, as they were already in Mumbai for the Taj Memorial Visit on 26/11. Mr and Mrs Unnikrishnan requested Sesh to join them as he portrays their son's role in the upcoming film 'Major'.
At the NSG camp, Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents and Adivi Sesh were given a brief tour of the venue alongwith discussing the training of the young NSG soldiers, post which the officers joined the parents for lunch.
Recently, Team Major paid an ode to the memories of the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan marking 13 years of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, in the presence of parents of the braveheart who laid his life for the nation.
Bringing to screen the untold story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the multilingual film 'Major' traces the braveheart's journey from childhood, teenage, glorious years in the army to the tragic events of the Mumbai attack where he martyred, touching upon the different aspects of his being. Mounted on a large scale, the team earlier shared the teaser, with a surge of emotions, the visually stunning teaser struck a chord with the audience generating anticipation for the film.
Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is slated to have a worldwide theatrical release on February 11, 2022.
