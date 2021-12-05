Deepika Padukone shares an appreciation post for beau Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most sought after and adorable couples of Bollywood. The kind of rapport and chemistry they both share with each other is something that every couple looks for. The duo has also been very vocal when it comes to expressing love openly.

Recently on Saturday, taking to Instagram Deepika Padukone dedicated a special post for Ranveer. The actress shares a quote on her Instagram story which is about a man teaching things to his woman. The quote shared by Deepika reads “Nothing more attractive than a man who teaches you things without making you feel dumb for not knowing it already". Sharing the picture of the quote, the actress wrote, "#HusbandAppreciationPost @Ranveersingh".

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for the release of Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. The film is slated for a theatrical release on 24 December 2021.

