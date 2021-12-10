Ayan Mukerji praises SS Rajamouli; says the success of Baahubali gave them the confidence to make Brahmastra

The trailer of the much-anticipated S S Rajamouli's film RRR was dropped on Thursday. The trailer has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience as well as critics alike. Bollywood filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has also been fascinated by the trailer of the magnum opus.

Taking to Instagram, Ayan shared a picture with S S Rajamouli and penned a heartfelt note expressing how overjoyed and excited he felt after watching the trailer. Ayan wrote, "The RRR Trailer Mind-blown. Overwhelmed. Beyond Excited. Find myself sitting in the office today unable to do anything except think about RRR. Feel child-like, unable to contain my excitement, and so I share it here now – my abundant respect and love for Rajamouli Sir & the Absolute Master of Cinema that he is! The spirit of SS Rajamouli has hung over my personal journey over the last few years… because the success of Bahubali truly energised us, and gave us the confidence to take on the mammoth journey of creating Brahmāstra, no matter the hurdles involved. Bahubali gave us a benchmark to work towards… showed us the power of cinema and a truly national movie".

He added, "I personally had very high expectations of what RRR would be… and then watching the Trailer, surpassed those for me. Emotion. Story. Heroism. Unforgettable Images. Not one but many. True Cinematic Spectacle. The Master Film-maker uniting us with Movie Magic. Phew! 🙂 Hopeful and so excited for the next month at the Cinemas! Spider-Man. Pushpa. 83. Jersey. RRR !!! Fun times coming up #magicatthemovies''.

RRR is a fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Kumaram Bheem, essayed by Jr NTR. The film also stars Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhat in pivotal roles.

