Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in first Look of Netflix’s Extraction 2

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has been confirmed to reprise his role of Tyler Rake in the sequel of the Netflix actioner Extraction. The first look from Extraction 2 has been unveiled.

On Thursday, taking to his official Instagram account, Chris shared a post with two stills from the film. The white snow can be seen in the background of the pictures, with the actor calling it ice cold photos. The caption of the post read, “Week two down on Extraction 2, here’s a couple ice cold snaps from @jasinboland @netflix @samhargrave @agbofilms”

While the first film was set in the sweltering climes of Dhaka, this time Rake is being dragged through the snow – thankfully, by the looks of things, he’s packed his winter warmers. And if he’s somehow alive, as teased in a blurry final shot from the first film, after receiving some pretty major mortal wounds first time around, it looks like poor Tyler Rake has once again been bashed around, with some particularly bloody head wounds on display here.

The first Extraction, after being watched by 90 million households in its initial month of release, the film broke Netflix's viewership record previously held by Bird Box.

The details of the plot are kept wraps, with little else known about the sequel, but as it is known that Joe Russo of the Russo Brothers is back on scripting duties, Sam Hargrave is also returning as director, and it’s due on Netflix at some point in 2022, most likely towards the latter end of the year.

