20 Years Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Johny Lever recreates funny scene with son Jesse Lever

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will turn 20 on December 14. Along with the film’s 20th anniversary, actor-comedian Johnny Lever and his son Jesse Lever recreated one of the most prominent scenes from the family drama in which they originally starred.

The father-son duo performed the spectacle where Hrithik Roshan’s charismatic character Rohan goes to Johny Lever and Himani Shivpuri to inquire about the location of his elder brother Rahul, who was played by Shah Rukh Khan. The particular scene had Jesse Lever playing Johnny Lever’s on-screen son Ghasitaram. Sharing the video, Johny Lever wrote, “20 years ago we shot this special scene with @jesse_lever @hrithikroshan @himanishivpuri from #kabhikhushikabhigham Congratulations to @karanjohar ji & the entire team!”

Jesse Lever said the scene will always be special to him as it was the first time he shared screen vacuum with his father. “#haldiramkathodakhiskahai- #ghasitaram. #20yearsofK3G. This scene will always be special, because the first one always is..With Daddy @iam_johnylever @hrithikroshan sir @karanjohar Sir @hshivpuri Ma’am. Also thank you @punitdmalhotra for casting me in this huge film! #kabhikhushikabhigham,” he wrote on Instagram.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released on December 14, 2001. It starred a superstar cast including actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others. Over the years, the film’s songs, dialogues and monologs have gained popularity among netizens.

