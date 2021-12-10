Jr NTR on declining movies for RRR; says no one offers a film when you are working with SS Rajamouli

The trailer of S S Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR's most awaited pan-India film, RRR was unveiled on Thursday. Post the release of the trailer, the team of RRR had a grand event in Mumbai where they spoke about the film and addressed the media. SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn were present at the grand launch event. Jr NTR marks his Hindi debut with RRR and the actor admitted that it is the first time he is addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

The actor who will be seen essaying the role of Komaram Bheem in the Rajamouli's directorial was asked about the movies he had to decline because of his commitment to RRR by the media. “You think someone would come up and offer me a film while I was doing a Rajamouli movie? This doesn't happen in the industry when you're working with Jakkanna (SS Rajamouli). Aisa nahi hota hain… You know you're there for a long time. The sooner you accept it the better it is.”

Interestingly, Prabhas who headlined SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali had also dedicated all his time to the making of the film and did not do any other film for five years.

The fans of the superstar are excited to see Jr NTR in the role of a freedom fighter and the protector of the Gond tribe. When asked about his fearless character who is shown locking horns with a tiger in the trailer, he shares, "Kuch characters aise hote hain ki, we've heard their stories. Hum unki kahaniya sunke bade hue hain. Toh jab aise characters karne ke liye we have an opportunity, hum bas memory lane mein chale jaate hain. You start remembering those stories and somehow you feel you don't need to work hard for it. Bas tumhari zindagi ka hissa woh ban chuke hain. So you're playing yourself, you're not playing a character. These are the freedom fighters who've become a part of your life already. There wasn't a special effort. Of course, when you have a director like Rajamouli, who's ready to guide you, it's easy."

