Jr NTR on declining movies for RRR; says no one offers a film when you are working with SS Rajamouli

The trailer of S S Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR's most awaited pan-India film, RRR was unveiled on Thursday. Post the release of the trailer, the team of RRR had a grand event in Mumbai where they spoke about the film and addressed the media. SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn were present at the grand launch event. Jr NTR marks his Hindi debut with RRR and the actor admitted that it is the first time he is addressing a press conference in Mumbai.
The actor who will be seen essaying the role of Komaram Bheem in the Rajamouli's directorial was asked about the movies he had to decline because of his commitment to RRR by the media. “You think someone would come up and offer me a film while I was doing a Rajamouli movie? This doesn't happen in the industry when you're working with Jakkanna (SS Rajamouli). Aisa nahi hota hain… You know you're there for a long time. The sooner you accept it the better it is.”
Interestingly, Prabhas who headlined SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali had also dedicated all his time to the making of the film and did not do any other film for five years.
