Vicky Kaushal blushed when Kapil Sharma asked him about meeting Katrina Kaif secretly, watch video

Popular Comedian Kapil Sharma has released uncensored footage from a former episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, which starred actor Vicky Kaushal and director Shoojit Sircar as special guests for Sardar Udham promotions. Vicky recently tied the knot with Katrina Kaif, and during his appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show, he was asked to acknowledge headlines around their then-rumored relationship.

“Arey baap re (Oh My god),” Vicky said, as Kapil warned him about what was about to happen. He then confronted the actor with a news headline that read, “Katrina se milne ke liye media ko yun chakma dete hain Vicky Kaushal, padosiyon ne kiya bandaged (Vicky sneaks in to meet Katrina, neighbors spill the beans).”

Vicky chuckled and said, “Sometimes, the media messages me to ask if news like this is true. I tell them that they should’ve asked me before posting such stories, why are you asking after publishing these reports. Now you’re playing, so keep playing.”

Comedian Kapil Sharma proceeded to read the report, which mentioned that the reason why Vicky hasn’t been spotted by the press is that he wears a mask and a hoodie. Vicky jokes, “If I do this kind of preparation for my films, I’d for sure win a National Award. This doesn’t sound like I’m going to meet somebody. It sounds like I’m preparing for a surgical strike.” As Archana Puran Singh joked that Kapil was simply fueling the fire, Kapil said that he was just being cautious for his ‘brother’ Vicky.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never talked about their relationship publicly, but were rumored to be dating in 2019. On Thursday, they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Declaring their wedding, the actors wrote in joint social media posts, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Also Read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The newlyweds share haldi ceremony pictures, gush with happiness and love

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results