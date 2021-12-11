Ananya Panday recreates Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s scene as Poo, says ‘no one can do it like Kareena Kapoor’

Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday recreated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's scene as she played Kareena Kapoor's character Poo. The Karan Johar film will soon complete 20 years of release.

Taking to the Instagram reels on Friday, Ananya Panday shared a video where she recreated a scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with actor Dhairya Karwa. Ananya played Poo and performed the scene where she is about to step out of the house wearing mismatched footwear. Dhairya will be next seen in Ranveer Singh’s 83 where he is playing Ravi Shastri.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Ananya wrote, “no one can do it like @kareenakapoorkhan and @hrithikroshan this is just two fans trying very very hard @dhairyakarwa I can practically recite this whole film so thank you @karanjohar you make us all believe in happy endings @iamsrk @kajol @amitabhbachchan ❤️❤️❤️❤️#20YearsOfK3G.”

Kareena shared Ananya’s video on her Instagram story. Directed by Karan Johar, K3G starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan and will soon complete 20 years. Filmmakers Farah Khan and Karan Johar too had recreated a song featuring Salman Khan, from K3G, to celebrate the film’s spirit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had earlier said that the young actor would be apt to play the role of Poo from K3G. When Ananya had appeared on Kareen’a talk show What Women Want, Ananya talked about her Poo-inspired jacket, to which Kareena expressed, “If Poo was made now, I think you would be apt to play that role”.

On the work front, Ananya Panday recently wrapped up the shoot of Liger in USA with Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson.

