Amitabh Bachchan loves Ranbir Kapoor’s work – “Without saying much, he manages to say anything”

For Amitabh Bachchan, one of the major pleasures of working in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra was to get a chance to share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has admired what Ranbir does on screen from the days of Saawariya.

“Without saying much, he manages to say anything. His face is God’s blessing. He doesn’t seem to make any effort to convey emotions whereas I’ve to constantly struggle to express myself, ask the director to help me. He needs none of that,” said Mr. Bachchan.

Just working in Ayan Mukerji’s Bramhastra with Ranbir Kapoor, said, is a learning experience. “All his films have been a learning graph. I find it very unusual the way he reacts. He doesn’t move any muscle and to convey so much feelings is a tough job. I always notice when he performs he doesn’t do much. And it’s not just his films, it’s even in his ads."

Mr. Bachchan went on to add that he envied Ranbir’s effortless acting. “Because I can’t do it.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s admiration for Ranbir Kapoor’s craft goes back to Ranbir’s debut film .After Ranbir’s debut film Saawariya was released in 2007, Mr. Bachchan said, “Ranbir is the storm. Sonam is the soft breeze. The narrative is almost like a Beethoven symphony, where the thunderous sound of the orchestra is always followed by the soft thin flute, a symbolic interpretation of gentle desire and overpowering destiny. Have you heard Beethoven's symphony? There's a loud orchestra followed by a thin flute sound.This was the genius composer's interpretation of desire and destiny…The destiny loud and ominous, the desire soft and gentle. It's like the two protagonists in Saawariya.”

