Vidyut Jammwal spends his birthday with his fiance Nandita Mahtani in Egypt

Actor Vidyut Jammwal turned a year older today. The actor is currently in Egypt with his lady love Nandita Mahtani. The actor can be seen spending gala time with her and shared glimpses on social media.

In the pictures, Vidyut can be seen at the pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx. The actor also cut a special cake designed to resemble the monument. Nandita shared a bunch of photos of the birthday boy in a post that read, "Happy birthday My Love..My Life… Love you @mevidyutjammwal."

Apart from that, Vidyut himself also shared a video of himself cutting the cake. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Happy birthday to us….Thank you for all the plants…I watched all the videos and saw all the pictures ..Love you".

For the unversed, Vidyut Jammwal is currently in Egypt for the shooting of Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2- Agni Pariksha. It seemed earlier that Vidyut might not be able to celebrate his birthday due to the shooting. But his girlfriend Nandita Mahtani kept a cute birthday bash for him.

Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani made their relationship official earlier this year in September. The couple got secretly engaged and posed in front of the Taj Mahal to announce the same.

