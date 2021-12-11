Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore teaser gives first look of Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald

The Harry Potter universe is all set to welcome another film into the mix as the third part- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to present its first trailer on Monday.

In the teaser released ahead of the trailer, the clip gives out a short appearance of Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald. Mads Mikkelsen plays the dark wizard Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts film.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has become the most awaited film of the franchise, mainly because of Mads being cast in the film. The actor was roped in for the role after Johnny Depp was fired by Warner Bros. The recasting announcement came soon after Depp sued an English publication that called him a “wife beater.”

This film is set to cover the chapter of Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s life where the dark wizard gained notoriety. Jude Law’s Dumbledore entrusts Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander and his gang to gather all information against the dark wizard.

HBO Max has also announced a Harry Potter reunion titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts which will see actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint revisiting their time filming for the original film series. Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch will also appear in the episode. The reunion will stream on January 1.

The Secrets of Dumbledore has been directed by David Yates, who previously directed the first two films of the franchise. The Fantastic Beasts series was previously announced as a trilogy but was later changed to a series of five films. The upcoming film is scheduled to release in April 2022.

Also Read: Fantastic Beasts 3 star Mads Mikkelsen on replacing Johnny Depp as Grindelwald – “I would’ve loved to have talked to him about it”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results