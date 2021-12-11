Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi dances all the way at daughter’s wedding, watch video

Television actor Dilip Joshi, known for portraying Jethalal on the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, radiated the dance floor at his daughter Niyati’s marriage celebrations recently.

In numerous new videos that have emerged online, we see Dilip singing, dancing, and even playing dhols. Dilip has been playing the lead role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since it debuted in 2008 and has been one of the most cherished actors.

Dilip Joshi will appear in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 along with the entire cast of TMKOC on Friday. Rumors are that Dilip aka Jethalal will romance Babita Ji on the show.

