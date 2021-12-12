Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home to play in theatres in India as early as 5am

Spider Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon seems to be going the same way as US as per advances and fan craze is concerned. And the love from the fans down South seems to be just a beginning where few theatres opened bookings yesterday.

Advance booking opened yesterday in the iconic Prasad Hyderabad multiplex at 5 pm and within two hours of its announcement more than 5000 tickets were sold, with the theatre now adding more shows.

In Kerala, shows starting as early as 5 am in major cities like Ernakulam, Calicut and Trivandrum got sold out in minutes. Multilpe 5 am shows added.

The film is releasing on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

