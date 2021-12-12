Drake’s Father Dennis Graham Doesn’t Mind Turning Heads

Guess who showed up at Drake and Kanye’s Free Larry Hoover concert last night and grabbed a lot of attention? It’s no secret that Drake’s father Dennis Graham thoroughly enjoys being the father of a very famous rap star. He loves giving interviews and posing for photos with his son’s famous friends at big events. It’s also unusual that a famous musician’s father is a more flamboyant dresser than his son! Dennis popped out of his limo last night looking like THIS- Drake takes good care of his dad…

