Nora Fatehi turns mermaid for her next single ‘Dance Meri Rani’ with Guru Randhawa

The gorgeous Nora Fatehi has over the years bowled us over with her exceptional dance moves and equally stunning looks. She now makes a spectacular transformation into a mermaid for her next single 'Dance Meri Rani' with Guru Randhawa.

The dancing track with this new look was the brainchild of the director Bosco Leslie Martis. Penned by lyricist Rashmi, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, vocals by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan.

The mermaid outfit was created and hand-made by celebrated artist Jonathon Mario of La Sirena that specializes in mythical outfits that blend realism and fantasy. The special costume was custom made in the USA and took over 3 long months to complete.

Creating the outfit was part of the challenge but actually donning it was a whole new ballgame for Nora Fatehi, who took over 2 hours to get into the mermaid look. Made with state-of-the-art latex and silicon, a special adhesive had to be used every time Nora got into the costume. In fact, the outfit that weighed over 15 kilos was physically exhausting for Nora, taking a toll on her knees and feet during the hours of shoot and especially challenging underwater where the weight of the outfit seemed almost double.

Opening up on the challenges while shooting the track Nora says, "I think mermaids are so mystical. As soon as I put on that outfit, I realized that it looks beautiful, but it was extremely difficult to handle. I had to look beautiful and glamorous while facing the camera, but it was tough to shoot like that. I would be in pain and cry for help. Once in the costume, there was no way I could move by myself."

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Guru Randhawa's 'Dance Meri Rani' also starring Zahrah S Khan. Composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi and choreographed by Bosco Martis, the track will be out soon on T-Series' YouTube channel

