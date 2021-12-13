Bhushan Kumar gifts Sajid Nadiadwala a saxophone for creating a record of crossing 3 billion-plus views of 3 songs

T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar gifted filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala a saxophone on creating a historic record of crossing 3 billion-plus views of 3 songs in the same week. The songs 'Bala' from Housefull 4, 'Cham Cham' from Baaghi, and 'Khairiyat' from Chhichhore each crossed 1 billion-plus views on YouTube in the same week.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Bhushan Kumar share an unbeaten musical collaboration of over 21 years. They first collaborated on the film Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega (1999). Talking about their association, Bhushan Kumar said, "Sajid Bhai has been a strong pillar, he is like a brother figure to me and I am truly grateful to him for the immense support he has shown right from the first film we did together, Har Dil Joh Pyaar Karega. Initially, when not many supported me, he believed in me and has contributed to the success of T-Series. This is definitely more than a mere music label and filmmaker’s association. Having worked together for 21 years together, these years honestly feel like a jiffy but I am really proud of the roads we have paved together through this fulfilling journey.”

Recalling this 21-year collaboration, Sajid Nadiadwala, who is the director and owner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment said, "T-Series is like a home to me! Bhushan Kumar plays a very important part in my company in supplying some great content and music. Despite of receiving multiple offers from various music companies, I have always worked and will continue working with T-Series because of the quality of work they deliver and the equation we share.”

"I met Bhushan Kumar when he was just 19 years old and I saw that spark of music in him which is still alive, rather has grown and that has translated into this long-standing relationship. The best part about him is, he understands me and my work very well which has led us to churn out various songs across genres garnering immense love and appreciation from people across globe," he added.

