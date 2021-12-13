Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19

Bollywood actresses and BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13. However, official confirmation is yet to be come from both the actresses.
The duo has of late been regularly snapped attending several parties with their set of friends, and reportedly flouting several COVID-19 guidelines. According to a report in a tabloid, it is being reported that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked people, who came in contact with Kareena and Amrita in recent days, to undergo an RTPCR test and take necessary precautions.
