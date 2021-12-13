Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19

Bollywood actresses and BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13. However, official confirmation is yet to be come from both the actresses.

The duo has of late been regularly snapped attending several parties with their set of friends, and reportedly flouting several COVID-19 guidelines. According to a report in a tabloid, it is being reported that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked people, who came in contact with Kareena and Amrita in recent days, to undergo an RTPCR test and take necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from that, the actress is also celebrating 20 years of her iconic film Kabhi Khush Kabhie Gham. In the film, she played the role of Pooh which turned out to be one of the most loved and memorable character of her career.

