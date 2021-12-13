Priyanka Chopra wraps Citadel shoot, says ‘it will be worth it’

Actress Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up Amazon Prime Video’s series Citadel. The actress shared a bunch of photos from the sets of the Amazon Prime spy series.

Taking to her Instagram profile on December 12, Priyanka updated her fans about the wrapping with a behind-the-scene “photo dump” from the sets of the Russo Brother’s series. Along with the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “It’s a wrap on #Citadel. Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don’t. It’s been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards.”

In the pictures Priyanka was seen with the cast and crew of the series including Richard Madden, Ashleigh Cummings and writer Josh Appelbaum among others. In the last picture, Priyanka shows a glimpse of the look of her character with bruises on her face.

Described as an action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional center, Citadel will be executive produced by Russo Brothers. It will also have spinoffs set in India, Italy, and Mexico. In an interview with a print publication, Joe Russo praised Priyanka saying that the actress is an incredible star and she has been amazing.

Alongside Priyanka, Citadel also stars Richard Madden who was last seen in Marvel film Eternals. On the work front, after wrapping up her international projects, Priyanka will start shooting Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

