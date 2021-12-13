Megan Thee Stallion gets her Bachelor’s degree in health administration, watch video

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion got her Bachelor's degree in health administration from Texas Southern University on December 11. Videos and photos from Megan’s graduation day are going viral on social media.

The rapper marked her graduation in health administration, a field of study inspired by her late mother. Last year, Megan said in an interview that she wants to get a degree because she really wanted her mother to be proud. Megan's mother Holly Thomas died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer.

Congrats #MeganTheeGraduate! Join Megan & help other students graduate via Thee Megan Fund!https://t.co/lp9XTcX93J#TSUProud #TexasSouthern pic.twitter.com/opvcaHgHIm

— Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) December 11, 2021

Megan has said that she hopes to use her degree to open assisted living facilities in her hometown of Houston. Ahead of the ceremony, the rapper shared graduation photos and an inspirational message to her fans on social media. "I want y'all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!" she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her in TSU gear.

Hotties you can watch me graduate today starting at 12:00 here https://t.co/zNr4S8aV07 pic.twitter.com/L0K6fNcbiP

— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 11, 2021

The rapper also received many congratulatory messages on social media, including from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "You worked so hard for this. Texas is proud of you, the country is proud of you, the secretary is proud of you," Cardona said in a video posted to Twitter.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona congratulates @theestallion ahead of her graduation today. #HottieGrad

“You worked so hard for this. Texas is proud of you, the country is proud of you, the secretary is proud of you.”

pic.twitter.com/3uYrzKRuJW

— Megan Charts (@StallionOnChart) December 11, 2021

On the work front, Megan recently received another honor, nabbing a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance for her song Thot S— . She also picked up three trophies at the American Music Awards last month, including Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album for her debut LP Good News.

