20 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Nikkhil Advani attempts the iconic ‘Chandu Ke Chacha’ dialogue

On Tuesday, December 14, it will be 20 years of the iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham directed by Karan Johar starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. The past week has been all about celebrating the 20 years of the iconic film.

Now, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani who was an assistant director in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham celebrated the iconic film by saying the Chandu Ke Chacha dialogue. In the movie, we see teenage Poo bullying teenage Rohan by asking him to recite the tongue twister Chandu Ke Chacha. While he never manages to get it right, years later when the two meet in London, Rohan(Hrithik Roshan) perfectly says the tongue twister in front of Poo (Kareena Kapoor) who then immediately recognizes him.

Nikkhil took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him saying the dialogue. While it took him two turns to get the dialogue right, fans pointed out that he missed a line in his final attempt.

Sharing the video, Nikkhil wrote, “Celebrating #20YearsOfK3G with my take on one of its iconic dialogues."

Meanwhile, earlier today Alia Bhatt shared a video of her recreating a scene from K3G where she repressed the role of Poo. Ranveer Singh turned Hrithik Roshan for the scene with Ibrahim Ali Khan playing one of the boys getting rejected by Poo.

