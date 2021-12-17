Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum face off against Daniel Radcliffe in an epic trailer of The Lost City; Brad Pitt makes a cameo

Hollywood stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are facing off against Daniel Radcliffe in an epic jungle adventure and first trailer of The Lost City. While the first trailer is out and it boasts for a crazy adventure, the film also has a cameo of Brad Pitt. The story revolves around brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.”

While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Sandra Bullock said Brad Pitt just came in and was an absolute riot. "He just came in, and he tore it up. He's really funny," she said. Channing Tatum said, "He came in and played a certain character that fits into this weird world, and just signed up for it completely and wholly. I've met him, but to get to work with him was a whole different thing. I couldn't focus. It was really an out-of-body experience in a lot of ways."

Directed by Adam Nee and Aaron Nee, The Lost City is a story by Seth Gordon. Produced by Liza Chasin, Sandra Bullock, Seth Gordon, the film stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter reunion special first look features Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in conversation

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results