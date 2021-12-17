Riley Keough Is Not Eating Her Way Through The Holidays

Did NOT recognize Riley Keough in this photo of her leaving the Chanel Film Benefit Gala at the MoMa in New York because she looks so skinny! It seems her fans have been chatting incessantly online about her 25 pound weight loss. Some say Elvis’s granddaughter started losing weight because she was devastated after her brother Benjamin Keough’s suicide last year. Others have decided that she’s anorexic. Since most people would be thrilled to lose weight, we hope she’s happy with herself. Certainly she can indulge over the holidays more than the rest of us!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

