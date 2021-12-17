Ahead of the release of Major, Adivi Sesh signs two more pan-India films

On the occasion of actor Adivi Sesh's birthday (Dec 17), the stars have surely aligned in his favour as he has signed two huge pan India films. One film is slated to be a mind bending spy thriller, and the other one is an official remake of an Oscar winning film.
In recent news, he will be seen in the much awaited film, Major, which will be released in Hindi and Telugu. As the movie marks his debut in Hindi cinema. Adivi plays the lead role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life for the nation during the 26-11 terrorist attack in Mumbai on Nov 26, 2011. The trailer has already created a strong buzz in the trade as well as with the audiences that cements the star power that Sesh carries.
Coming to the much awaited Major, a gripping film that is inspired by true events, it portrays how real-life hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan played by Adivi, saved the lives of numerous hostages before being martyred by terrorists in the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on November 26, 2008 during the infamous attack on the heritage hotel. Post the release of Major, we can be prepared to see Adivi in two more Pan India films that he has now signed, stay tuned for more details.
