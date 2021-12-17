Newly Weds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to work together on a commercial

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding has been the talk of the town over the past few weeks. The duo recently got married on December 9th in Sawai Mohadpur in the presence of family members and close friends. Post their marriage, the couple was even spotted together for the first in Mumbai.

Now as the couple has finally made their marriage official, brands have started approaching them for endorsements and dealings. According to a report by a tabloid, Vicky and Katrina have signed a new project together. The newlyweds will soon be seen in a commercial together. Apparently, the couple has been offered a health product and will be shooting for it very soon.” The same source also revealed that Vicky-Katrina has also signed up for another luxury brand, too.

Apart from that, the couple is also working on their following projects. While Katrina is working on Tiger 3, Vicky is working on The Immortal Ashwathama.

