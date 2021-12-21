Koffee Shots with Karan: Sara Ali Khan would like these four actors in her swayamvar but they are all married, watch video

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are going to spill some beans on the legendary Koffee couch with the sassy presenter Karan Johar after making a lot of noise for their forthcoming film Atrangi Re. The stars were spotted in their most atrangi element in a special Koffee Shots with Karan episode!

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush were also seen battling it out for the coveted Koffee hamper in some entertaining behind-the-scenes footage from the Atrangi Re production! On Monday, Disney+ Hotstar released a preview for the Koffee Shots with Karan special episode. Sara was asked to name four actors she would like to see in her Swayamvar. The actress mentioned Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Vijay Deverakonda as the four names. Karan quickly responded by saying that the wives of these celebrities are keeping an eye on her.

Karan Johar had this to say about the episode, “This is my most atrangi episode on Koffee Shots With Karan yet! It was great to be back on the Koffee couch once again and it was even more special that it was with Sara and Dhanush, especially given that it was Dhanush’s debut on the show! What made it really Atrangi was the chemistry between Sara and Dhanush. They’re both poles apart and make an atrangi duo together! This only added to the fun we had during the shoot! I’m eager to watch how this chemistry has translated onscreen."

He also said, "The trailer of Atrangi Re looks full of life and magic and has brought out the best of small-town India. Then again, nobody knows how to bring alive the heart of India as Aanand L Rai does! The soulful and atrangi tracks by the living legend A R Rahman are already topping charts and I’m really looking forward to watching the film with my family!”

Meanwhile, Atrangi Re is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24th! Aside from Sara and Dhanush, Akshay Kumar plays a pivotal role in the film.

