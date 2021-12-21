Leonardo DiCaprio jumped in frozen lake to rescue his dogs from drowning during Don’t Look Up shoot

Oscar winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio shared he and his two huskies, Jack and Jill, all ended up in a frozen lake on a day the canines visited the set of Don't Look Up.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly for his new film Don't Look Up, the 47-year-old actor admitted that he jumped into frigid water to save his huskies — Jack and Jill — while filming the Netflix movie on a day the dogs visited the set. He detailed the pet rescue during the sit-down discussion with his Don't Look Up costars Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Jonah Hill, and the film's director Adam McKay.

DiCaprio said, "Basically, they both fell in a frozen lake. I didn't understand what you do in a frozen lake.” Jennifer Lawrence added to the conversation by sharing her version of the rescue story. “One of the dogs fell in, and he jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog. As soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond, the other one jumped in,” the pregnant star shared.

Leonardo DiCaprio elaborated on what unfolded after he and his two canines found themselves in the chilly lake water. “Well, the other one started licking the one that was drowning, and then we all were in the frozen lake together,” he said, adding that the incident was especially shocking to his pups, which are used to the warmer waters of southern California.

Jennifer Lawrence then joked about what happened afterward saying, “I'm sure you guys are all wondering, I was too, he immediately got naked in the car.”

It was reported that the dogs were rescued in 2020 by Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone. The couple also shares another husky named Sally.This are not the first instance where DiCaprio has made headlines for jumping into the water to save a life. The news outlet reported that in 2019 DiCaprio rescued a man who fell off a yacht near St. Barts.

Don't Look Up is satirical science fiction comedy film written, produced, and directed by Adam McKay. The film began a limited theatrical release on December 10, 2021, prior to streaming on Netflix on December 24, 2021. Don’t Look Up has been named one of the top 10 films of 2021 by the National Board of Review and American Film Institute, and received four nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, and six at the 27th Critics' Choice Awards, including Best Picture.

