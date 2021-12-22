“I feel proud to represent a blend of African cultures, Afro dance and African beauty in Dance Meri Rani”- Nora Fatehi

Creating a sensation with every move and every project, Nora Fatehi has earned the title of Bollywood's ultimate diva owing to her impeccable fashion choices along with her astounding talent. Presenting unconventional, beautiful, and fierce looks at par with the global trends by international pop icons, Nora has time and again elevated the standards of aesthetic visuals in Indian content.

Hailing from North Africa, Nora Fatehi has presented a blend of diverse cultures and styles of different parts of Africa in her latest release. Along with popular authentic Afro dance moves hailing from countries like Nigeria, Sengal, Ghana, Nora has also paid attention to getting the look right as she dons ash blonde/light brown curly hair for one of the looks in the song.

Revealing the inspiration for the look, Nora Fatehi shares "Growing up, I was surrounded by beautiful African women, be it my family members, my friends, my mother, who were blessed with beautiful curly Afro like hair. I was always in awe of the variety of beauty we have in Africa from different shades of skin tones to different textures of hair. And I've always wanted to celebrate that as an artist. For years I've seen international artists beautifully represent African hairstyles, fashion, and dance in various content across the globe. The African in me always wanted to celebrate Afro beauty and afro dance on a big scale through my art. With 'Dance Meri Rani' I knew this was my chance to do just that."

Talking about the stunning, fierce look Nora Fatehi shares, "My looks in the song are a blend of African elements from the diamonte head peace that gives an Egyptian touch, to the dance moves that stay true to Afro dance styles that come from different parts of Africa and are widely popular amongst the dancers globally, to the beautiful curly hair, that was both a new look for my audience and a form of representation and celebration. My mother and my sister both have beautiful curly hair, in fact, my mom growing up was famous for her honey brown curly Afro, which prompted me to put together the look for 'Dance Meri Rani'. As an artist I always look forward to presenting something new and interesting to my audience, so when I saw an opportunity to offer a cross-cultural amalgamation, celebrating the ethnicities of both the regions and representing the different standards of beauty I made sure I took it. I feel really proud to be celebrating African beauty in all different forms, in one single look. Dance meri Rani is a visual treat packed with energetic Afro dance mixed with African beauty on Afro music performed by an African girl (myself) I feel proud! India culture is widely celebrated globally, being a Morroccan, I've seen it first hand in Africa, so I thought why not celebrate African culture in India as well."

Emerging as an international icon, Nora Fatehi enjoys a huge fanbase across the globe, inspiring innumerable people all around the world. With her fierce choices and strong stances, Nora has been setting precedents, elevating the bars of content in India.

