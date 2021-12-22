Bowen Yang Or Faye Dunaway?

Had to laugh when we searched for SNL’s Bowen Yang on Instagram and found that his Instagram name is fayedunaway! One of his photos features Taylor Swift and Bowen told Jimmy Fallon how the pic came about. Bowen says he was lurking outside Taylor’s dressing room when she performed on the show last month, HOPING he could get a photo with her. When he worked up the courage to ask, he said she was extremely nice and pulled the star of her video, Sadie Sink into the photo with them. Taylor looked around -who can take it? Ryan Reynolds, of all people, volunteered and the result is this cute photo of all of them in Taylor’s dressing room.

Photo: Ryan Reynolds

