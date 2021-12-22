Harry Styles Will Have A Happy New Year

It turns out that Harry Styles is not a bad guy to have for a boyfriend. You recall, Harry and Olivia Wilde met last year on the set of Don’t Worry Darling– she directed and he starred in the film. The romance went public in January and Harry’s devoted fans went berserk, saying awful things about ten-years-older Olivia online. To her credit, Olivia didn’t let it bother her – she “doesn’t care what online strangers think!” Flash forward – Harry is headlining the Beach Bash in Miami on December 30. The promoter offered him over a million dollars to stay ONE more day and perform the NEXT night (New Year’s Eve) – a truly tempting gig! But Harry turned it DOWN! He already has plans to fly to LA and see Olivia…

