Haunted Hills

February 6, 2020 Bollywood Hungama News Network Previews 0

The film 'Haunted Hills' revolves around a honeymoon couple. The wife dies accidentally, and her soul remains in a painting that she leaves incomplete.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *