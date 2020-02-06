Bhumi Pednekar gives a glimpse of her look from Durgavati!

Bhumi Pednekar will be leading the remake of Bhaagamathie that has been renamed to Durgavati. This is the first time that Bhumi will be leading a film solo and it is being produced by her Toilet – Ek Prem Katha co-star, Akshay Kumar. The actress had kept the news under wraps for a long time before she took to her social media to make an official announcement.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Feb 6, 2020 at 12:32am PST
Durgavati is slated to release in 2021 and Bhumi Pednekar’s fans just can’t wait to see her new avatar.
Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar plays gully cricket with Bhopal residents amid Durgavati shooting, watch video
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply