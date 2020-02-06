Bhumi Pednekar gives a glimpse of her look from Durgavati!

Bhumi Pednekar will be leading the remake of Bhaagamathie that has been renamed to Durgavati. This is the first time that Bhumi will be leading a film solo and it is being produced by her Toilet – Ek Prem Katha co-star, Akshay Kumar. The actress had kept the news under wraps for a long time before she took to her social media to make an official announcement.

Now that she has started shooting for the film, she has been sharing pictures and videos from the sets while she gets ready and she looks gorgeous as ever. While she poses for a selfie in the picture, she is seen recording her stylists while she sits on the makeup chair. We cannot wait to see what her other look for Durgavati will be like.

Durgavati is slated to release in 2021 and Bhumi Pednekar’s fans just can’t wait to see her new avatar.

