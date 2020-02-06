Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Jitendra Kumar opens up on kissing Ayushmann Khurrana and its hilarious

Actor Jitendra Kumar, who rose to fame with Kota Factory, is now set to make his Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a same-sex love story. The recently released trailer shows brief glimpses of a kiss shared between the two, and to everyone's delight, the kiss has reportedly gone untouched by the Censor Board.

In a recent interview, Jitendra was quizzed about the kiss. He hilariously answered that it was not much different than kissing a girl, except of the fact that the beard caused a little itching. LOL! This was the actor's second on-screen kiss, and for sure the first one with a male actor.

Jitendra also revealed that while he wasn't hesitant to take up a gay love story and enact the romance, he did think about his own comfort while doing it. However, Ayushmann as well as the entire crew made sure it went as comfortable as possible, for him.

Director Hitesh Kewalya recently said he wanted to give the story a humorous treatment since humour helps people strike conversations around difficult subject. Echoing him, Jitendra also says that films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan need to be family entertainers, in order to present the message to a large audience.

The film releases on February 21.

