Police search for missing Toronto Woman Jenny Le

This article was last updated on June 23, 2022
The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Jenny Le, 30, was last seen on Monday, June 20, 2022, at approximately 1 p.m., in the Parliament Street and Wellesley Street East area.
She is described as 5’6”, 100 lbs., with a thin to medium build, medium length dark hair, and brown eyes. There are no clothing descriptions available at this time.
Police are concerned for her safety.
