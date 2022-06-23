Police search for missing Toronto Woman Jenny Le

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 23, 2022

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman. Jenny Le, 30, was last seen on Monday, June 20, 2022, at approximately 1 p.m., in the Parliament Street and Wellesley Street East area. She is described as 5’6”, 100 lbs., with a thin to medium build, medium length dark hair, and brown eyes. There are no clothing descriptions available at this time. Police are concerned for her safety.