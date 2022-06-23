Police search for missing Toronto Woman Arianna Richards

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 23, 2022

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman. Arianna Richards, 18, was last seen on Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m., in the Midland Avenue and Danforth Road area. She described as 5’7″, wiht a thin build, short dark hair, and brown eyes. There are no clothing descriptions currently available. Police are concerned for her safety.