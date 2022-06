You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 23, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

area. Stella Hovhannisyan, 26, was last seen on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.

She is described as 5’8″, light complexion, thin build, long brown curly hair, and brown eyes. There is no clothing description available at this time. Police are concerned for her safety.