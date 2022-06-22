Police search for missing Toronto person Jaylynn Anyan

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 22, 2022

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing person. Jaylynn Anyan, 14, was last seen on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 2:50 p.m., in the Chapman Avenue and George Webster Road area. They are described as 5’8″, with a slim build, and two shades of pink hair. They were last seen wearing a grey sweater, pink and black pajama pants, red and black Jordan shoes, and a pink backpack. They are known to use the TTC. Police are concerned for their safety.