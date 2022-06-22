Police search for missing Toronto Boy Abdullaah Hassan

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 22, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing boy. Abdullaah Hassan, 16, was last seen on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 4:30 p.m., in the Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road area. He is described as 5’10”, with a slim build and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with red and white running shoes. Police are concerned for his safety.