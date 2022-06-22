Police search for missing Toronto Boy Abdullaah Hassan

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.
This article was last updated on June 22, 2022
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.
Abdullaah Hassan, 16, was last seen on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 4:30 p.m., in the Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road area.
He is described as 5’10”, with a slim build and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with red and white running shoes.
Police are concerned for his safety.
