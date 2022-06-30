R. Kelly gets 30 years in jail

This article was last updated on June 30, 2022

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in jail. The R&B artist was convicted of sexual assault in 2013 and sentenced to prison time. He took use of his notoriety and power to entice and compel young, often minor, victims into sexual acts of submission.

This is the artist’s first penalty after more than two decades of rumors and allegations. As a result of the #MeToo movement, a complaint has been filed in New York City.

Many young ladies and two guys are suing the 55-year-old singer. Several of the victims were children at the time of the abuse. They described how the musician locked them up in his homes and made them follow a rigid set of rules, including as only eating or going to the bathroom with his approval.

With singles like I Believe I Can Fly and If I Could Turn Back the Hands of Time, Kelly became a household name in the 1990s. All allegations against him have been denied by him. Illinois and Minnesota have also filed complaints against the singer. A court date will be set for him later.

A multi-platinum recording artist, Robert Sylvester Kelly sold over 100 million records and singles over his career. Several women have come forward to accuse him of sexual assault since the 1990s.

As a child, I was a black girl. No one cared.

R. Kelly was sued in 1996 by Tiffany Hawkins for alleged sexual assault.

In 1994, he married Aaliyah, a 15-year-old singer, in a lavish ceremony in New York City. It appeared on her ID card that she had reached the age of 18. In the words of his ex-tour manager, Kelly paid a government official to get Aaliyah a phony ID. Age Aidebut nt’s album, which Kelly produced, was titled Nothing But a Number. After a year, the marriage was declared null and void.

In 1996, he was initially accused of sexual assault. Tiffany Hawkins, a singer, has admitted to having sex with Kelly since she was 15 years old, according to reports. In the end, his lawyer and Hawkins came to an agreement, and the matter was closed. Recalling this, Hawkins expressed sorrow years later in 2019. “”However,” she said, “I was a young black girl.” It didn’t matter to anyone.”

As it turned out, that initial charge was only the tip of the iceberg. Kelly was charged with multiple counts of child abuse between 2001 and 2004. He was accused of child pornography since he would have taken pictures of this. The singer evaded capture because of a lack of proof.

Forcing him to return to the defense, BuzzFeed News published an article in 2017. The article covers Kelly’s sex cult, which he ran with the help of six captive women. After Kelly promised to boost their music careers, their parents say they never saw their daughters again. Ex-employees of the singer said that the ladies had to call him “daddy” and seek for permission to leave their rooms.

After this piece was published, many more women came out with claims in the early stages of the #MeToo movement. Surviving R. Kelly, a six-part docuseries airing in 2019, was the clincher. More women were included in the series, which rapidly went popular on social media. When they were children, they were compelled to do sexual activities, which they were then blackmailed with videotapes of the actions.

On the basis of the new claims, lawsuits were brought against Kelly in 2019. Another charge against him relates to sex abuse and possession of child pornography. To have intercourse with minor females, he’s taken them across state lines to different states inside the United States. Human trafficking is illegal in the United States.

At the outset of the trial, the New York prosecutor referred to Kelly as a predator. In order to control his victims and dodge accountability for many years, he utilized deception, threats, and violence against them. Kelly has been incarcerated since the end of last year.

