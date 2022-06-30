Mudslides block roads and bridges in Austria 2022

This article was last updated on June 30, 2022

Mudslides block roads and bridges in Austria

Severe weather has wreaked havoc on southern Austria. Mudslides erupted in a short period of time after a lot of rain fell. A trail of devastation was left in its wake as the flood swept through settlements.

The water has flooded roads and bridges, destroying them. Many people were left without power. The storm has claimed the life of an 82-year-old man.

Emergency personnel do everything they can to assist the people they encounter. In the worst-affected municipality, it might take months for things to go back to normal.

